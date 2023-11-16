Lufthansa Technik Middle East (LTME) and Gulf Air have announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening their respective expertise in aircraft maintenance.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the Dubai Airshow 2023, solidifying their commitment to collaboration and knowledge exchange.

LTME, renowned for its exceptional maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for airframe-related components and light engine repairs, brings its extensive experience to the table.

Bahrain’s national carrier is eager to enhance its personnel’s proficiency in maintaining aircraft-related components, including radome, inlet cowls, fan cowls, thrust reversers, flight controls, and elevators.

The discussions between LTME and Gulf Air centred around sharing maintenance experiences and transferring knowledge.

By jointly signing the MoU, the two parties have laid the foundation for fruitful collaboration, focusing on enhancing the skills of Gulf Air personnel at LTME and fostering synergies between the two entities.

The comprehensive training programme will cover various aspects of Aircraft Related Components (ARC) works, including overhaul, repairs, loan exchanges, and quality assurance.

The partnership also paves the way for the exchange of best practices and efficiencies, enabling both LTME and Gulf Air to benefit from each other’s expertise, while further developing the regions’ capabilities.

Moreover, the agreement opens up the possibility of evaluating additional maintenance support, potentially including on-site assets.

“The signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone for LTME and Gulf Air,” said LTME chief executive Ziad Al Hazmi.

“We are delighted to partner with Gulf Air and contribute to the development of their maintenance capabilities. This collaboration will not only enhance the efficiency of Gulf Air’s operations but also strengthen the overall aviation industry in the region.”

Gulf Air chief executive Captain Waleed Al Alawi expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are committed to providing our personnel with the highest level of training and expertise. LTME’s expertise in the field of structural nacelle repairs makes them the ideal partner for us. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will undoubtedly benefit our airline and our valued customers.”