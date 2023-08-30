The Ministry of Interior has given the green light for the expatriate medical staff in the Health Ministry to obtain family visas for the wife and children under certain conditions, reports Al-Seyassah daily. This seems to be a glimmer of hope in opening the country to expatriates once again, albeit in stages and for specific groups.

Reliable sources told the daily that First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled has approved the request of Health Minister Dr Ahmad Al-Awadi to allow the immediate family members of the expatriate medical staff to enter the country, provided the male children are below 15 years old and the females are below 18 years old.

Sources explained: “This will ensure the stability of the medical body and prevent the exodus of those who have the expertise that the country needs in various fields; especially the medical staff, consultants and those with rare specializations.” Clarifying rumors spread on social media about opening the door for obtaining a family visa, sources said the Ministry of Interior has not issued any instruction on the issuance of the visa or the date of its resumption; noting that it is “still suspended and some people are just spreading rumors.” Sources explained that the competent authorities in the Ministry of Interior are studying a new mechanism for issuing all types of entry visas in accordance with the regulations and laws on the entire recruitment process, while taking into account the need to balance demographics and the human dimension in terms of reuniting the expatriate with his family.

They also pointed out that among the new regulations being studied by the Legal Department at the Ministry of Interior is raising the salary cap for expatriates working in the public and private sectors to obtain a family visa from KD500 to KD800. They said those wishing to obtain a family visa will be obligated to present their original work permits, indicating the residence affairs departments will not accept any document stating that the expatriate is receiving additional salary from any entity other than his original employer. Sources stated that the new approach is part of the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to control demographics and enable high-income segments to bring their families to the country, as along as they can provide them with a satisfactory standard of living without making their wives enter the overcrowded labor market.

Sources reiterated that the instruction of the Ministry of Interior to stop the issuance of all types of visas is still valid, except the drivers. They warned that the security entities continue to arrest those who violated the Residency Law. Sources added the abovementioned decision covers those who hold Article 22 visas (family) — wives and children under 15 years of age for those who entered the country recently; as well as the parents of the expatriate worker and the wife’s mother.

