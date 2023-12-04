DUBAI - The Fujairah Environment Authority has launched the Green Fujairah Initiative, which includes several pillars that will address climate change and reflects the commitment of the Emirate of Fujairah to mobilise climate action efforts across various sectors

This came during a panel discussion organised by the Authority at UAE House of Sustainability, in the Green Zone at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), in the presence and participation of a group of experts from various sectors.

This initiative offers a comprehensive, forward-looking programme designed to mitigate the impact of climate change and promote a more sustainable future, spanning multiple sectors.

The initiative’s impact extends across energy, industry, food, and agriculture sectors, to contribute to building strong foundations for driving sustainability, which accelerates sustainable development and ensures a better future for generations to come.