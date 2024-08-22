A Greek-flagged oil carrier has been attacked in the Red Sea in an incident being attributed to Yemen’s Houthis.

The attack on Wednesday was reported by the UK Maritime Trade Organisation (UKMTO), which operates from Dubai and the Horn of Africa.

The MTO reported that the attack took place 57 nautical miles south of Aden, stating that there had been an explosion and the vessel was then later hit by a projectile.

While it did not name the vessel, the ship is widely reported to be the Sounion which was carrying Basrah Medium crude oil from Basra, Iraq, en route to Durban, South Africa, according LSEG shipping data. The vessel had been expected to arrive at its destination on August 25th.

LSEG data cited the ship as ‘under way’, last seen by satellite on Wednesday.

Multiple reports have cited the ship as being ‘adrift and not under command’ and the attack has attributed to Yemen’s Houthis, but they are yet to claim responsibility for the incident, which was in an area frequently operated in by the group.

While initial reports said the ship was on fire and likely to sink, Athens-based Delta Tankers, the ship’s operator, said the vessel had sustained minor damage and was expected to continue its journey, the FT said.

The Associated Press later reported that the crew, who were Filipinos and Russians had been rescued by a French destroyer which also destroyed a bomb carrying drone in the area.

Attacks on shipping have been ongoing after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict last year.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

