The Ministry of Electricity and Water has opened the door for companies and individuals to obtain licenses to place electric car chargers in the premises of their homes and companies, reports Al-Anba daily quoting informed sources. They said this step is consistent with the state’s tendency to encourage the use of electric cars and reduce pollution resulting from car exhausts . The sources explained that the ministry has set conditions for granting the license, the first of which is an official letter from the company from which the electric car was purchased, proving the ownership of the person applying for car charger installation.

This letter is intended for the ministry to confirm that the person who requested to increase the power in his home for the electric charger only has an electric car so that the power booster is not used for other purposes. Each individual or company has the right to boost the power up to only 20 kilowatts, as the ministry will not give any licenses to strengthen the power higher than that. It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Electricity and Water has placed an electric charger at one of its entrances based on a personal initiative of the former minister to urge employees to acquire electric cars that reduce pressure on the environment.

