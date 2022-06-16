The vaccination centers of the Health Ministry continue to receive citizens and expatriates who want to get vaccinated against coronavirus, reports Al-Anba daily.

The Kuwait Vaccination Center in Mishref is witnessing a high demand for vaccinations; while the number of those who received the booster dose reached 1,330,401; those who received the first dose totaled 3,429,292 or 87.44 percent of the target population; and those who received the two doses reached 3,316,144 or 84.55 percent of the target population.

