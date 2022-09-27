The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) will offer free activities for tourists, nationals and residents to enjoy, to mark World Tourism Day 2022.

The initiative includes tours in Manama Suq, boat trips, horse riding, rock climbing, crafts workshops and a number of water sports activities, the BTEA said.

“The objective of this initiative is not only to showcase Bahrain’s tourism offerings but also encourage local tourism by inviting locals to try experiences they haven’t before right in Bahrain,” it said

The BTEA has collaborated with a number of private sector tourism establishments to offer these activities, shedding light on the diversity of things that can be enjoyed in Bahrain.

‏To further celebrate World Tourism Day, the BTEA also launched free leisure tours of tourist areas and commercial complexes like Manama Suq, The Avenues Mall, City Centre Bahrain, Seef Mall and Bahrain Fort for tourists and visitors on private buses, starting today.

It has partnered with hotels and other tourist attractions that wished to participate in the initiative by giving their visitors and tourists free recreational bus tickets and alerting them of the bus departure locations and schedule.

The BTEA will provide tour guides to accompany passengers on the tour buses and provide information about tourist locations. These buses will be in service from 10am to 10pm.

