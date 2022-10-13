Gitex Global opened on Monday October 10 with all things technologically cool and trendy; packed with flying cars, autonomous vehicles and fresh innovations, the exhibition has been grabbing eyeballs all across the region.

One of the most exciting features on display has been the number of robots that roam the length and breadth of the event at Dubai World Trade Centre. From humanoid robots to life-sized interactive ones, Khaleej Times has put together a list of the coolest robots to watch out for.

Alicia

This AI-powered robot at the e& stand has been the talk of the town since Gitex opened. Chatty and interactive, Alicia is quite the crowd-puller as she answers questions and makes cheeky comments. When a passerby asked if he could take a selfie with her, for example, she replied “Yes, I would like that!”

Ottobot

This autonomous robot is capable of delivering food, groceries and other necessities to you; with its unique modular design, the Ottobot has been used in several airports and malls around the world. Receivers will have to submit a unique QR code or OTP to open the cubicle and extract their packages.

Swissmile

Powered by 16 motors and cameras, the swissmile is a versatile robot that can control and change the shape of its legs with a motor. According to its makers, it can be used for last-mile deliveries and surveillance.

The humanoid

Dressed as a construction worker, this humanoid robot at the e& stand can interact with people. Its eyes and face make it look much more human than the other robots, and it can be used for various purposes, including providing directions at airports and malls.

Mini robot

Developed by the Technology Innovation Institute, this mini robot can be controlled by a remote control, and can follow people to detect workplace accidents. It is designed for use in factories and warehouses, for stocking purposes, and in settings where injured employees need to be detected.

Caesar

Designed to replace a receptionist, Caesar is equipped with a camera that can help those at the control centre to see who is coming. When speaking to him through a mic, he is even able to give a limited number of responses.

