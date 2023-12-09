DUBAI – Samuel Jinapor, Ghana's Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has commended the UAE government for hosting COP28, praising the exceptional organisation and efficient conference facilities.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during his participation on the tenth day of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference, he highlighted the ongoing negotiations, emphasising the significance of commitments made and their increasing attention in the conference.

He emphasised the COP28's tangible commitments and the growing emphasis on pledges and their execution. Highlighting the conference's significance in global discussions on climate change solutions, particularly adaptation and mitigation, he stressed their crucial relevance for Africa. Moreover, he underscored the initial progress made at COP28 concerning the Loss and Damage Fund, indicating the conference's seriousness in finding solutions.

Addressing climate change initiatives like sustainable agriculture, the Minister mentioned ambitious funding collection for forest-related measures and carbon markets, crucial for advancing climate action.