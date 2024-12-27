Mubasher: General Motors Middle East has been driving forward its commitment to sustainability by a 35% reduction in carbon footprint, equipping the Middle East Distribution Center (MEDC) which acts as its highest energy-consuming facility with a solar-powered roof.

GM Middle East decarbonises operations with a total connected load of 461.45 kWp, in renewable energy projects, which will result in the reduction of carbon emissions by 512 metric tonnes annually, according to a press release.

The rooftop solar projects at MEDC that were announced in 2022 are now operational, marking a significant milestone in the company’s regional sustainability journey.

General Motors further has broader global goals such as achieving carbon neutrality across products and operations by 2040.

President and Managing Director of General Motors Africa and Middle East, Jack Uppal, said: “At General Motors, sustainability is at the core of our operations, powered by our vision for a cleaner and safer planet for generations to come.”

Uppal added: “By leveraging solar energy, we are taking tangible steps toward our global goals of reducing operational energy intensity by 35% by 2035 and achieving 100% zero tailpipe emissions for new light-duty vehicles by 2035. These actions underscore our commitment to integrating sustainable practices into every facet of our business and contributing to a circular economy through innovative solutions.”

Meanwhile, Sajed Sbeih, Director of Customer Care and Aftersales at GM Africa and Middle East, added: "In conjunction with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA), we are supporting the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and delivering on our decarbonization promise. Empowered by robust programs and strategic partnerships, at GM Middle East’s MEDC, we are also implementing a series of green initiatives.”

Sbeih noted: “This includes being a landfill free facility, reusing 85% of current vehicles, 100% recycling of returned EV batteries at the end of their life and thousands of vehicle assemblies being remanufactured annually. Together, we are supporting the country’s visible shift toward sustainability.”

