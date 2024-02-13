DUBAI - Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, has emphasised the ministry's forward-thinking approach towards its policies and operations, stressing innovative strategies to tackle financial sustainability challenges.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS 2024), Al Khoori highlighted the ministry's efforts to enhance financial empowerment and sustainability and innovation, aligning with the UAE's long-term goals. He noted that the Ministry's Strategic Plan 2023 - 2026 aims to enable financial performance excellence within the federal government, ensure fiscal sustainability for an inclusive future, and strengthen national financial resilience.

He underscored the WGS's role in accelerating growth and addressing future challenges, providing a platform for global governments to exchange knowledge and explore new paths for governance.

Highlighting the importance of adaptation and innovation amidst rapid economic changes, Al Khoori emphasised the need for governments to embrace technology and new business models to remain competitive and address societal needs.

Regarding the ministry's participation in the Summit, Al Khoori emphasised its commitment to supporting innovative approaches in governmental financial practices. He underlined the ministry's role as a strategic partner in the Summit, engaging with global stakeholders and envisioning policies that promote sustainable and inclusive development.

The Undersecretary also outlined the ministry's sessions during the Summit, focusing on global financial trends, sustainable financing, and international taxation. These discussions are strategically aligned with the state's vision of fostering a resilient economy and advancing sustainable development objectives.