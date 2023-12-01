Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Foreign funds’ strong bu...
EQUITIES

Foreign funds’ strong buying interests lift Qatar Stock Exchange 50 points

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

The foreign retail investors turned net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 5.99%

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 1, 2023
QATAREQUITIES
PHOTO
Reflecting the general mood in the regional markets on strengthening international oil prices, the Qatar Stock Exchange yesterday gained 50 points on the back of foreign institutions' strong buying interests.
The telecom, insurance and industrials counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.5% to 10,041.72 points.
The foreign retail investors turned net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 5.99%.
About 67% of the traded constituents extended gains in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR2.08bn or 0.36% to QR587.49bn with small and midcap segments gaining the most.
The Gulf individuals were seen bullish, albeit at lower levels in the main market, which regained from an intraday low of 9,966 points.
However, the Gulf institutions were increasingly net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw as many as 5,055 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan) valued at QR0.01mn trade across three deals.
The domestic funds and the local retail investors turned net sellers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.
The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices in the main bourse, which witnessed no trading of treasury bills.
The Total Return Index shed 0.5%, the All Islamic Index by 0.63% and the All Share Index by 0.36% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.
The telecom sector index soared 2.5%, insurance (0.87%), industrials (0.69%), consumer goods and services (0.31%), banks and financial services (0.13%) and transport (0.01%); while real estate declined 0.72%.
Major gainers in the main market included Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Ooredoo, Qatar Islamic Bank, Lesha Bank, Estithmar Holding, Medicare Group, Qatari Investors Group, Gulf International Services, Qatar Insurance and Nakilat.
Nevertheless, Beema, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Barwa, Milaha and QNB were among the shakers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares depreciate in value.
The foreign institutions’ net buying strengthened drastically to QR90.67mn compared to QR11.89mn on November 29.
The foreign retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.65mn against net sellers of QR1.34mn on Wednesday.
The Gulf individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR0.14mn compared with net sellers of QR0.11mn the previous day.
However, the Gulf institutions’ net selling increased substantially to QR45.52mn against QR24.37mn on November 29.
The domestic institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR24.46mn compared with net buyers of QR5.44mn on Wednesday.
The local retail investors were net profit takers to the extent of QR20.74mn against net buyers of QR6.55mn the previous day.
The Arab individual investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR0.74mn compared with net buyers of QR1.95mn on November 29.
The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the fourth straight session.
Trade volumes in the main market zoomed 90% to 214.36mn shares and value more than doubled to QR918.47mn on 26% jump in deals to 17,464.
The venture market saw 75% plunge in trade volumes to 0.16mn equities, 70% in value to QR0.24mn and 67% in transactions to 27.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

ECONOMY

Smart governance and citizen engagement discussed in Qatar

Smart governance and citizen engagement discussed in Qatar
Smart governance and citizen engagement discussed in Qatar
TRADE

Qatari-Saudi Business Council discusses facilitating trade and investment exchange

Qatari-Saudi Business Council discusses facilitating trade and investment exchange
Qatari-Saudi Business Council discusses facilitating trade and investment exchange
TECHNOLOGY

Qatar’s digital revolution reshaping urban lifestyle

Qatar’s digital revolution reshaping urban lifestyle
Qatar’s digital revolution reshaping urban lifestyle
TRADE

Qatar- Brazil relations: Broad prospects for partnership and co-operation

Qatar- Brazil relations: Broad prospects for partnership and co-operation
Qatar- Brazil relations: Broad prospects for partnership and co-operation
SME

Incentives for Small and Medium Enterprises to reduce carbon footprint: Federation of Egyptian Industries

Incentives for Small and Medium Enterprises to reduce carbon footprint: Federation of Egyptian Industries
Incentives for Small and Medium Enterprises to reduce carbon footprint: Federation of Egyptian Industries
INNOVATION

Innovations in sustainable urban development in focus: Qatar

Innovations in sustainable urban development in focus: Qatar
Innovations in sustainable urban development in focus: Qatar
TRUCE

Truce talks 'ongoing' despite renewed Gaza strikes: source

Truce talks 'ongoing' despite renewed Gaza strikes: source
Truce talks 'ongoing' despite renewed Gaza strikes: source
EMPLOYMENT

Kuwait and India navigate opportunities and challenges in labor recruitment

Kuwait and India navigate opportunities and challenges in labor recruitment
Kuwait and India navigate opportunities and challenges in labor recruitment
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi wealth fund set to create one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies

2.

COP 28: World's most important summit opens in Dubai to take stock of Paris climate goals, future of fossil fuels

3.

Abu Dhabi-backed ADC acquisition to raise capital to $142mln, rebrands as E7 Group

4.

Saudi media giant MBC Group sets price range for IPO

5.

COP28: Countries agree on a Loss and Damage Fund; UAE pledges $100mln

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets rise on strong oil prices

2

Mideast stocks-Major Gulf markets ease in early trade

3

Qatar Stock Exchange edges lower on Gulf funds’ net selling

4

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets drop ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Abu Dhabi gains

5

Qatar Stock Exchange index settles 20 points lower on selling pressure

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

SUSTAINABILITY

VIDEO: Explainer: Carbon capture, utilization, and storage

VIDEO: Explainer: Carbon capture, utilization, and storage
VIDEO: Explainer: Carbon capture, utilization, and storage

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ACQUISITION

Abu Dhabi's Aldar buys UK developer London Square for $291mln in first foray beyond MENA

Abu Dhabi's Aldar buys UK developer London Square for $291mln in first foray beyond MENA
Abu Dhabi's Aldar buys UK developer London Square for $291mln in first foray beyond MENA
WORK

UAE telecom firm e& cuts workweek to 4 days

COP 28 DUBAI

COP28: More nations back Loss and Damage Fund; over $420mln pledged

FUNDS

UAE to launch $30bln climate investment fund with, BlackRock, TPG, Brookfield – FT

LATEST NEWS
1

Thai public debt-to-GDP ratio at 62.12% at end-Oct

2

Britain's King Charles meets Israeli president at COP28 in Dubai

3

UK house prices fall 2% in year to November - Nationwide

4

Incentives for Small and Medium Enterprises to reduce carbon footprint: Federation of Egyptian Industries

5

Can't imagine pollution? Breathe in dirty air in these pods at COP28 UAE

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds