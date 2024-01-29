Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi affirmed that government partnerships with the private sector have effectively provided thousands of housing services to citizens in a short period, especially since the launch of the Housing Finance Programme, affirming the feasibility of government visions for sustainable housing service provision.This came as the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry held two workshops with bank heads and real estate development companies to discuss opportunities to improve government-private partnerships for housing services.

Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) chief executive Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa attended the workshop.Since the 2022 Housing Financing Programme’s launch, the ministry has received over 9,000 applications for “tasheel” financing and new category benefits, with 80 per cent of applicant citizens transferring their housing applications from traditional services to financing options.The ministry responded to over 60pc of these requests immediately to achieve programme’s goal, the minister added.

Ms Al Romaihi said that banks’ involvement in the housing finance programme significantly accelerated the provision of housing services to citizens by offering government-subsidised financing through the “Facilitation” programme and the “New Category Advantages”.The ministry’s decision to cover real estate registration fees for citizens using “tasheel” financing through banks has provided more diverse housing options for citizens. This allows them to choose the entity that suits them with the same advantages.Ms Al Romaihi highlighted the progress in the Government Land Development programme, particularly the “Suhail” housing project.

The project, which provides 132 housing units, has been implemented 93pc of the time. The ministry plans to expand the programme’s implementation in line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and is preparing a programme for implementing eight additional projects.The ministry signed contracts for 131 new housing units in Salman City, in partnership with Delmon Gate Real Estate Company. The programme also includes bids for projects in Buhair and Sanad, diversifying supply and supporting the national economy by enhancing real estate trading volume, the minister said.This initiative provides thousands of housing services to citizens, contributing to diversification and supporting the national economy.

The Rera CEO praised the ministry’s efforts and the success of modern housing initiatives, particularly the “Suhail Housing” project.He emphasised the significance of public-private partnerships in providing housing for citizens. He commended the ministry’s financing options, offering competitive interest rates and flexible payment terms for immediate housing units.

