Labour Market Regulatory (LMRA) Authority chief executive Nibras Talib and other officials attended the Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society’s Economic Majlis at the society’s headquarters in Zinj.

Mr Talib highlighted the importance of raising Bahrain’s competitiveness and investment attractiveness while preserving the rights of all business parties.

“The LMRA is constantly working to keep pace with developments and changes in the labour market to meet its accelerating needs, by improving the quality of services, in a way that enhances competitiveness and confirms the kingdom’s economic position within a business incubating environment,” Mr Talib said.

He expressed his appreciation to the society for organising the event, noting that these forums contribute to exchanging visions on development procedures. He also praised the efforts of businesswomen and their positive contribution to the national economy.