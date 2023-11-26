PORT SAID — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) team received, in Port Said Port in Egypt, the first batch of shipment from the Saudi sea bridge as relief for Palestinians in Gaza.



The shipment that will be prepared to be transported to the affected Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip carry 1,050 tons of food, medical and shelter supplies to contribute to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinians inside the Strip.



This is considered as part of the Saudi fundraising campaign launched earlier to help the Palestinian people in Gaza.



It also comes within the framework of the humanitarian relief efforts provided by Saudi Arabia to help those affected in the region, through KSrelief.



It is worth mentioning that the Kingdom has so far sent 19 Saudi relief planes to help the Palestinian people inside the Gaza Strip, carrying various relief aid that included food, medical and shelter supplies.



As for the total donations of the Saudi Public Relief Campaign for Palestinian People in Gaza, through the Sahem platform, has so far reached more than half a billion riyals.

