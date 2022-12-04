RIYADH - The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the beginning of the condition to register the biometric enrollment “fingerprint” to issue Umrah Visa online for those coming from the United Kingdom, Tunisia, Kuwait, Bangladesh and Malaysia.

The ministry stressed that this condition aims to facilitate the arrival procedures of those who are coming to perform Umrah upon their arrival through Saudi Arabia's ports, as well as to enrich the digital experience for the pilgrims.

Those who wish to register their fingerprints to issue the Umrah Visa must download the (Saudi Visa Bio) application, then choose the visa type.

They then need to press on the passport scan to verify the identity, then the individual must take a full face picture from the front camera to match it with the personal picture in the passport, and finally scan the 10 fingerprints electronically via the camera.

