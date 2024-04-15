RIYADH — Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan will head the Kingdom's delegation at the upcoming 2024 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Washington D.C. from April 15 to 20.



The delegation includes notable figures such as Central Bank Governor Ayman Al Sayari and Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Al Marshad, among others.



Al Jadaan will chair the first meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee under Saudi's three-year chairmanship, addressing global economic issues and cooperation strategies.



The discussions will also extend to the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting under the Brazilian Presidency.

