Bahla: The Environment Authority, represented by the Directorate of Environment in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, in cooperation with the Municipality Department in the Wilayat of Bahla, on Monday launched the third and final phase of the documentation of perennial wild trees in the Wilayat of Bahla.

The project will continue until next November and the current phase focuses on installing metal plates on some perennial wild trees to specify their locations. The project also aims at raising awareness among the local community and visitors about the environmental and economic significance of perennial wild trees.

The project aims to disseminate the culture of planting local trees and preserving existing ones. Perennial wild trees are also an important source of seeds for several local trees as part of the project to plant 10 million trees. Wild trees are known for their ability to absorb carbon dioxide, reduce dust and provide food and shelter for animals.



