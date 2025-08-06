Mubasher: Deloitte Middle East has launched ME Tax Pulse to be a next-generation mobile application designed to deliver timely, relevant, and region-specific tax insights to professionals across the region, according to a press release.

The app aims to bring together real-time regulatory updates, expert commentary, and curated content across a wide spectrum of tax domains such as business tax, indirect tax, international tax, transfer pricing, M&A, and global workforce services.

Tax and Legal Leader at Deloitte Middle East, Muhammad Bahemia, said: “ME Tax Pulse puts practical, high-value content directly in the hands of professionals.”

Bahemia elaborated: “Whether it is monitoring developments, exploring technical guidance, or preparing for regulatory changes, the app supports smarter, faster access to the information professionals rely on every day.”

The lead concluded: “With ME Tax Pulse, Deloitte continues to invest in intuitive, technology-enabled tools that strengthen client connectivity and equip professionals to respond confidently to the region’s evolving tax landscape.”

A core feature of the app is its built-in AI Assistant, which helps users navigate Deloitte’s extensive Middle East tax and legal content with greater ease and speed.

It allows users to interact with Deloitte’s published materials and surface the most relevant insights quickly and the assistant enhances decision support while maintaining the highest standards of professional integrity.

ME Tax Pulse is tailored for professionals in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Egypt, and is available free of charge on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

