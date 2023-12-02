DUBAI - The Faith Pavilion at COP28 raises awareness of climate issues through rich events and programmes focusing on climate and environmental issues and the role of religions and youth in addressing climate challenges.

The events of the Pavilion showcase the role of interfaith dialogue and action on climate change, the importance of involving youth in efforts to address the climate crisis and unifying joint efforts to find effective and tangible solutions to the impacts of climate change.

Organised by the Muslim Council of Elders in collaboration with the COP28 Presidency, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Faith Pavilion will host a diverse range of events featuring religious leaders, scholars, academics, environmental experts, climate activists, women, youth, and indigenous peoples.

The Pavilion will host over 65 sessions with 325 speakers and over 70 international organisations. These events promote cooperation to create a better future for planet Earth and all humanity and engage new audiences in finding innovative solutions to the climate crisis.

In one of its sessions, the Pavilion showcased the role of religions in achieving the global goal of adaptation and the leading roles played by religious entities around the world in supporting these efforts.

Another session shed light on "The contribution of religious organisations to enhancing climate resilience and adaptation. The leading role of youth in the climate field". The session touched on the causes of the climate crisis and the significance of raising awareness in communities about the importance of preserving our planet.

The session "Interfaith Youth Dialogue on Climate Justice and Resilience" also highlighted the youth's role in addressing the climate crisis by promoting cooperation and teamwork, placing climate justice at the heart of all efforts, and raising awareness in different communities about the climate issue.

The Faith Pavilion continues its various events in the Blue Zone at COP28. In exclusive statements, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, described the Pavilion as a "beacon of hope," stressing that hosting this Pavilion at COP28 validates that addressing climate change and protecting planet Earth is a shared responsibility.

He added that the UAE is a beacon of coexistence, tolerance, and human brotherhood, noting that this initiative reflects the country's firm belief in the importance of interfaith dialogue and efforts to achieve the desired progress in climate action.