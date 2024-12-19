EY has announced the launch of its new academy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) that will offer world-class, digitally enabled talent development products and programmes across multiple industries and sectors.

The organization is the first of its peers to gain a license to operate an academy in KSA.

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY Mena Chairman and CEO, said: "We are pleased to expand the EY Academy capabilities into the Mena region. We chose to first launch this in KSA to further support the nation’s Vision 2030 goals of developing a more agile and innovative business landscape."

"At EY, we believe a human-centric approach is key to building a future-ready workforce and we look forward to adding value to both the public and private sector with our expertise and world-class research," he noted.

In KSA, the academy will feature in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar, offering a range of bespoke programs for public and private sector entities aiming to upskill and reskill their workforces.

Programs will focus on areas essential to sectors pivotal to economic progress such as finance and accounting, leadership and management, data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and sustainability and innovation, it added.

According to EY, the courses are designed to build capacity and confidence to shape the future across technical expertise, leadership excellence and leading innovation and change.

Their digitally enabled offering strives to accelerate the adoption of critical skills and knowledge with practical and authentic work-based learning programs for employees at all levels.

Khurram Mian, the EY MENA Assurance Leader, said: "We are proud to launch our academy for the benefit of industries in our region. Forecasts indicate that millions of jobs in the Mena region will require new skills and to support an increase in productivity, making our launch both timely and relevant."

"Our vision is to champion the delivery of value-driven learning and development opportunities in order to drive progress across multiple industries and sectors, support the nation’s economic transformation, and contribute to a sustainable future," satted Mian.

Fazeela Gopalani, EY Mena Academy Leader, said: "Our decision to pursue an academy license in KSA was driven by our commitment to supporting the country’s ambitious Vision 2030, with an emphasis on education and workforce development."

"EY often highlights the importance of education and training in driving economic growth, productivity, and competitiveness in the global market. Our regional and global wealth of expertise and knowledge can contribute significantly to fast-tracking the availability of skilled workers, and we are committed to offering our support to help realize this transformative vision," she stated.

"We are eager to give back to the Saudi business community and its people, and to help shape its citizens and residents into future leaders capable of driving the nation’s progress," she added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).