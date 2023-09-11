Despite committing to an annual fee of 130 dinars for healthcare services, the Dhaman Health Assurance Hospitals Company is raising concerns about the adequacy of this premium, given its unaltered status over the past ten years. During this period, the Ministry of Health has repeatedly increased fees for expatriates and expanded the list of medications not covered, all aimed at maintaining fiscal stability.

While underscoring their dedication to implementing cost control measures, the company is considering a reasonable increase in the annual premium to ensure the economic sustainability of the project. In response to inquiries from Representative Khaled Al-Tamar, the company has committed to maintaining the health insurance policy’s price at 130 dinars for two years before gradually raising it to 150 dinars. Thereafter, the premium will increase every two years, reaching 190 dinars by the tenth year. The company retains the right to raise fees for health center reviews if inflation exceeds 6 percent, bypassing the need for official approval, reports Alseyassah Daily.

Over the years, primary health center review fees will incrementally rise from 2.5 dinars in the initial two years to 3.5 dinars by the end of the tenth year. Emergency fees will also increase, going from 4 dinars to 5 dinars in the tenth year.

Expatriates will be responsible for covering all their medical expenses, encompassing analyses, x-rays, examinations, outpatient clinic visits, surgical procedures, medications, hospital admissions, and stays.

Addressing the delayed document issuance, the company has cited a continuous stream of requests submitted to the Ministry of Health. However, the Ministry’s tardiness in granting licenses to open hospitals in Al-Ahmadi and Al-Jahra has resulted in significant and unwarranted pre-expense increases.

The document mandates that the Ministry of Health provide specialized healthcare services (tertiary care) to company beneficiaries. In return, the company will make an upfront payment to the Ministry, not exceeding 5 percent of the guarantee value per beneficiary, based on a contractual agreement.

The company’s “Dhaman” system is fully prepared to offer hospitalization, emergency services, outpatient clinics, as well as primary and secondary healthcare. This will be possible once the Ministry of Health grants medical practice licenses to doctors. The delays in licensing have compelled the hiring of hundreds of doctors months in advance of their services, leading to negative impacts on operational expenses and revenue collection.

