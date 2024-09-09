EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, it will supply the 2024 edition of the World Utilities Congress and the 6th Arab Water Forum with renewable and clean energy through the provision of Clean Energy Certificates (CECs).

EWEC’s partnership with dmg events marks the third consecutive year in which EWEC provides the World Utilities Congress, hosted by Taqa, with renewable and clean energy.

In addition, the 6th Arab Water Forum, co-located with the World Utilities Congress and organised by dmg events, will also be provided with CECs, marking the first time the Arab Water Forum will be fully powered by renewable and clean energy sources.

EWEC will provide the World Utilities Congress and the Arab Water Forum with CECs to decarbonise the events’ energy consumption and reduce its Scope 2 emissions. CECs are tradable digital certificates that conform to the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard). CECs are the sole internationally recognised instrument in Abu Dhabi that validates ownership of the environmental and economic benefits gained from renewable and clean energy consumption, empowering entities to meet their sustainability objectives, said a statement.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “EWEC is proud to extend its strategic partnership with World Utilities Congress and, for the first time, provide the Arab Water Forum with CECs, further accelerating our mission to decarbonise Abu Dhabi’s key economic sectors and drive the realisation of the UAE’s sustainability agenda. Our partnership demonstrates a shared commitment towards boosting Abu Dhabi’s sustainability and economic objectives and contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. The CECs scheme is rapidly growing in scale and proving a key mechanism in helping Abu Dhabi entities across a range of economic sectors to decarbonise their operations and reduce their carbon footprint.”

Scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from September 16 to 18, the World Utilities Congress provides an international platform for global energy leaders, policymakers, innovators, and industry professionals from across the power and water utilities to discuss the rapid changes and challenges facing the utilities sector and collaborate to develop innovative solutions that pave the way for a resilient and decarbonised sector.

World Utilities Congress’s high-profile attendees and speakers include the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei; Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO & Managing Director of TAQA; Luc Rémont, Chairman and CEO of EDF; Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water & Electricity; Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & CEO of Tadweer Group; and Shannon McCarthy, Secretary General of the International Desalination and Reuse Association.

Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, said: “We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with EWEC and extend the commitment to renewable energy to the Arab Water Forum for the first time. This partnership underscores our shared vision of advancing sustainability within the events sector and aligns perfectly with our goal to foster innovation and resilience in the global water and utilities industry. By leveraging Clean Energy Certificates, we are not only supporting our own sustainability targets but also setting a precedent for future events, demonstrating that large-scale exhibitions and conferences can operate sustainably and contribute to a greener future.”

The Arab Water Forum’s high-profile attendees and speakers include Prof. Mahmoud Abu-Zeid, President of the Arab Water Council; Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States; Madam ZHU Chengqing, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Water Resources of China; Loïc Fauchon, President of World Water Council; Eng. Abdallah Bin Ibrahim, Chairman of the Saudi Water Authority; and Prof. Safwat Abdel Dayem, Emeritus Professor, National Water Research Center.

EWEC plays a key role in Abu Dhabi’s CECs scheme, acting as a Single Registrant and auction operator to establish a primary market for this new instrument. EWEC has signed strategic clean energy partnerships with entities in the energy, real estate, healthcare, events, and sports sectors.

