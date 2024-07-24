Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of the Taweelah C Independent Power Producer (IPP) project, a new carbon-capture-ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant located in the Al Taweelah Power and Desalination Complex, 50 km to the north-east of Abu Dhabi.

Expected to begin commercial operations in Q3 2028, Taweelah C’s efficient natural gas turbine technology will generate up to 2.5 gigawatts (AC), said Ewec in a statement.

Taweelah C will primarily provide transitional capacity to support the integration of large-scale renewable energy and provide additional flexibility during periods of peak power demand, it stated.

As Ewec continues to drive the decarbonisation of electricity and water supply in the UAE, powering the country’s net zero transition, flexible, high-efficiency gas-fired plants will be crucial for ensuring energy security whilst the country’s energy sector transforms into a clean and renewable-focused industry, said its top official.

"Our strategic planning and deployment of new technologies are catalysing a significant shift, navigating us towards a diversified and sustainable energy mix. As we lead this transformation, natural gas will be a key transition fuel to enable us to meet Abu Dhabi’s 2035 decarbonisation targets as we continue to successfully onboard new renewable capacity," remarked its CEO Othman Al Ali.

"Taweelah C’s efficient and carbon-capture-ready technology has an important role to play in enhancing the flexibility of our generation system and ensuring energy security. We look forward to receiving proposals from qualified companies and consortiums as we move forward with this project," he added.

According to Ewec, the Taweelah C project will closely follow the model of Abu Dhabi’s successful Independent Power Producer (IPP) programme, where developers enter into a long-term agreement with Emirati utility developer as the sole procurer.

It will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the plant, with the successful developer or developer consortium owning up to 40 per cent of the entity. The remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

According to Ewec, the RFP shared with bidders provides comprehensive requirements and proposed technical parameters of the project to help firms and consortiums develop their proposals.

The deadline for the submitting the RFPs has been set for Q4 2024.-TradeArabia.

