The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has announced that 1.8 million people inside the UAE and in 44 countries around the world will benefit from its Ramadan programmes this year.

The programmes include Iftar, Zakat al-Fitr, Eid clothing, Ramadan food parcels, and Iftar meals, at an initial cost of approximately AED37,606,500. The ERC has enhanced its Ramadan programmes this year to mitigate the effects of the prevailing humanitarian conditions in many countries.

The ERC launched its seasonal Ramadan campaign under the slogan "Ramadan... Continuous Giving" during a press conference held today at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The event was attended by Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of ERC, Deputy Secretaries General, and partners. The aim of the campaign is to provide support and assistance to the categories and segments targeted by the ERC inside and outside the country. This year's campaign is more comprehensive and in line with the quantitative and qualitative expansion witnessed by the ERC's humanitarian programmes and charitable projects.

In his speech during the press conference, Rashid Al Mansouri, affirmed that the ERC's programmes and activities inside and outside the country are witnessing a steady growth. He said that this is clearly evident from the size of the Ramadan campaign, which was launched today, targeting the support of donors and benefactors who are our support in alleviating suffering, improving life, and preserving human dignity. They are also our support in combating poverty, hunger, and diseases, and in strengthening the infrastructure of basic services in many countries.

He added that the activities of the Ramadan campaign this year aim to strengthen the bridges of communication with the giving community of the UAE and to enhance the areas of partnership with all its sectors to support the ERC's efforts inside and outside the country. This is in line with its aspirations to expand the umbrella of beneficiaries from its services and to explore wider areas of giving and provide greater care for the needy and poor families.

The campaign also aims to achieve a qualitative leap in its programmes and move towards a more impactful approach in improving life and reducing the burden of suffering.

He stressed that the ERC is keen to expand the umbrella of beneficiaries of Ramadan programmes in a number of countries whose peoples are experiencing critical conditions and difficult humanitarian circumstances, especially in the Gaza Strip. Therefore, the ERC has worked to strengthen Ramadan programmes in Gaza to include the distribution of 10,000 Iftar meals daily during the holy month, in addition to providing other Ramadan needs, in continuation of the ERC's ongoing efforts and initiatives for the benefit of the Palestinian brothers.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the ERC stated in this regard that 1,071,540 people across the country will benefit from Ramadan programmes this year, at a cost of AED 22,906,500. It noted that about 1 million people will benefit from the Iftar programme during the month across the country at a cost of AED10 million, while about 35,000 people will benefit from the Ramadan food basket, which provides the main food needs for poor families and those in need at a cost of AED 5,606,500. In addition, 36,500 people will benefit from Zakat al-Fitr at a cost of AED 7,300,000.

The ERC also explained that it will implement a new Ramadan initiative for the first time, which includes setting up Ramadan sites and tents for Iftar for women only. This will be implemented initially in three locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ajman.

Externally, the ERC stated that 806,448 people in 44 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America will benefit from Ramadan programmes, at a cost of AED 14,700,000. The cost of the Iftar project is AED 7,700,000, Zakat al-Fitr is AED 3,000,500, and Eid clothing is AED 3,500,000.

The ERC noted that it has allocated about 321 donation collection sites in all emirates of the country, especially in shopping malls, popular markets, and densely populated areas. There are also a number of other locations for collecting in-kind donations, in addition to donating through the ERC's centres, website, smartphone application, bank deposits, text messages, free phone number, cash donation boxes, and electronic devices.