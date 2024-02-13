RAFAH - The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) continued distributing winter clothes and food meals to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation "Gallant Knight 3", launched by the UAE under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the Palestinian people.

Benefiting 132,883 individuals, the distribution included 6,700 pieces of clothing, comprising 3,220 winter jackets, along with essential food and relief items.

The aid package encompassed 1,334 food parcels, 592 and 617 hygiene kits for women and children, respectively, 578 tents, 250 sleeping bags, and 58 nappies for children. Furthermore, 25 lighting projectors were installed in refugee camps to enhance living conditions.

The ERC also operated 28 charity kitchens, producing 13,280 meals and serving a total of 53,120 Palestinians.

Additionally, the subsidised bread project, operational in 7 bakeries, provided 2,235 bread bundles, catering to 22,350 individuals.

Expanding its support further, the ERC launched a humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip as part of the "Be Their Warmth" campaign. The convoy, consisting of approximately 1.65 million winter clothing items and blankets, aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.