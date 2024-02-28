The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has concluded its campaign to assist residents in the highlands of Hadhramaut Governorate in Yemen affected by the severe cold wave. This humanitarian initiative demonstrated the spirit of solidarity and compassion.

The campaign reached 6,612 students in remote and mountainous areas, identified through comprehensive needs assessments.

In addition to distributing winter clothing, the ERC's mobile medical clinic provided essential medical care, while also conducting awareness sessions and offering psychological support to alleviate the stress and anxieties exacerbated by the harsh conditions.

The beneficiaries expressed their sincere gratitude for the ERC's efforts in helping those affected by the cold wave and challenging weather conditions, including record-low temperatures.