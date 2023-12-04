GAZA - The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) continues to distribute urgent humanitarian and relief aid packages to the people of Gaza Strip, as part of the "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The ERC distributed various relief materials in the most affected areas in Gaza, including basic food items, powdered infant formula, as well as shelter materials.

For their part, the beneficiaries expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to the leadership and people of the UAE for this great aid and humanitarian gesture, stressing that these food baskets came at the right time.