Muscat: Oman's vulnerability to heavy rains and cyclones during specific months of the year highlights the importance of disaster preparedness. An emergency kit is a crucial element of this preparedness, serving as a lifeline in unforeseen circumstances.

By taking proactive measures, rists can be significantly reduced especially as climate change events become more frequent and severe.

From June to November, Oman faces threats from tropical cyclones. These weather conditions can result in floods, landslides, and disruptions in essential services like electricity and water.

Such extreme weather highlights the need for every household to have basic supplies to navigate these challenging times.

An emergency kit is essential in every home to ensure safety during crises. It should include a three-day supply of water, approximately one gallon per person per day. Non-perishable food items such as canned goods, dried proteins, and nuts are also crucial. A first aid kit containing bandages, disinfectants, painkillers, and necessary medications, including those for chronic conditions, should also be included.

Basic equipment like a flashlight with extra batteries, a battery-powered or hand-cranked radio, and a whistle for signaling help are vital. The kit should also contain emergency tools like a wrench or pliers for turning off gas or water lines, strong duct tape, clear plastic, and cutting tools for securing protection. Personal hygiene items like wet wipes, garbage bags, hand sanitizers, and basic toiletries should be included.

Warm clothing and blankets are essential, along with copies of important documents like national ID, passports, and medical records stored in a waterproof bag. Cash should also be included for use in case banking services are unavailable. A dust mask for protection from polluted air and sewing supplies for repairing clothes and equipment are recommended.

Regularly reviewing and updating the contents of the kit to ensure the freshness of food, medications, and batteries is crucial. All family members should be familiar with the kit's contents and their location to ensure readiness in emergencies. A well-prepared emergency kit can make a significant difference during crises, ensuring the family's safety and stability.

In addition to the physical kit, psychological preparedness and awareness of the importance of disaster readiness are essential. Families should conduct regular drills on their emergency plans, including how to use the kit's equipment and identify safe evacuation routes. All family members, including children, should learn to remain calm and composed during crises.

Communities and authorities play a crucial role in promoting awareness about the importance of emergency kits. Authorities can organize awareness campaigns and workshops to train citizens on preparing emergency kits and their significance. Communities can establish support groups to share information and resources during crises. Such initiatives help build a cohesive community capable of collectively facing challenges.

Having an emergency kit in the home can mean the difference between safety and danger during the natural disasters that Oman may face. Proactive planning and preparation are essential for ensuring the safety of family members and minimizing potential damage. Ultimately, an emergency kit is a simple yet effective tool for protecting lives and property during times of crisis. Every family should take this vital step seriously to ensure safety and stability in the face of anticipated natural disasters.

BASIC ITEMS IN EMERGENCY KIT

- A three-day supply of water (one gallon per person per day)

- Non-perishable food items such as canned goods, dried proteins, and nuts

- First aid kit containing bandages, disinfectants, painkillers

- Basic equipment like flashlight with extra batteries

- Emergency tools like a wrench or pliers for turning off gas or water lines

- Personal hygiene items like wet wipes, garbage bags, hand sanitizers, and basic toiletries

