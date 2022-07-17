JEDDAH — Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi said that Jeddah Summit for Security and Development takes place at a time when the global crises affected "our Arab region."



In his speech to the summit, President Al-Sisi set forth five-point roadmap for the coming stage to ensure stability and prosperity in the Middle East region.



First, reaching a fair, permanent and comprehensive settlement to the Palestine question, the Arabs' central question, based on the two-state solution and the relevant UN resolutions. This entails establishing the independent state of Palestine, within the borders of June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital and restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people for living in peace and security side by side with the state of Israel.



Second, rebuilding the societies from within based on democracy, citizenship, equality and respect for human rights, and rejection of extremism and sectarianism.



Third, strengthening the Arab national security based on the available potentials and cooperation with partners with due respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference in the domestic affairs of others. Practical steps are needed to rid the Middle East of the weapons of mass destruction and enhance the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency in the denuclearization effort.



Fourth, renewing the commitment to combat extremism in all forms and manifestations and eliminating all armed groups in the Arab region, including those receiving support from external powers.



And fifth, cementing the international cooperation to build the capacity of the countries in the region to address the financial crises, the food shortage, the turbulence of energy market, the water security and climate change, he explained.



President Al-Sisi affirmed support to any regional or international efforts meant to address such crises and minimize their impacts on civilians.

