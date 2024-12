Egypt is seeking to become among the world’s top 20 gold exporters by 2025, Ehab Wasif, head of the gold and jewelry industry division at the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI) told Asharq.

Wasif also mentioned that Egypt is currently in talks with Turkish investors to start gold production within the country.

