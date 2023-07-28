Muscat: The Royal Decree No 54/ 2023 on the promulgation of Majlis Ash'shura's Members Election Law was formulated in eight chapters that include 63 articles, most notably the electronic voting for the first time in the history of Majlis Ash'shura’s members elections within and outside the Sultanate of Oman.

A candidate will be elected through the use of information technology (IT) means. The elections’ results will be stored in the IT systems as per technical and security standards that guarantee the integrity of the electoral process.

The first chapter of the decree dealt with definitions and general provisions. The most important articles of the second chapter included the formation of committees and their terms of reference.

Article (6) of the decree stipulated that the Supreme Elections Committee shall be formed and headed by one of the deputy chairmen of the Supreme Court. Its members include a Supreme Court judge who replaces the chairman in his absence, two judges of the appeal court, one of whom to be from the administrative departments, an assistant to the attorney general, and two employees of the Ministry of Interior. A decision shall be issued by the minister to name the head and members of the committee, provided that the decision shall be specified by the committee’s rapporteur from among the ministry’s employees who has a degree in law.

Article (7) of the second chapter stipulated that the Supreme Elections Committee, which in addition to the other terms of reference stated in this law, shall supervise the elections and shall decide on electoral appeals in accordance with the provisions of this law. The same committee shall approve the final results of the voting process, as well as adopting all measures to limit obstacles hindering the electoral process.

The fourth chapter dealt with the articles pertaining to the right for candidacy, the most prominent of which is that the conditions stipulated in Article (15) of the Council of Oman Law shall be fulfilled in the candidate.

The sixth chapter highlighted the articles pertaining to sorting and announcing the results. The Ministry of Interior may announce the preliminary result indicators during the course of the voting process.

Article (51) of sixth chapter stipulated that the Supreme Elections Committee may decide that the election is not valid in any wilayat, if it is proven that there is a violation of any of the provisions or procedures stated in this law and the regulations.

As for the eighth and final chapter, it includes final provisions, including that the ministry has the right to publish or announce any lists or data by the means it deems appropriate without prejudice to the provisions of publishing and advertising provisions stated in this law.

GRAPH POINTS

1. For the first time voters can for vote for their Shura candidates through mobile phones. In December last year, municipal elections were held through the Intakhib app.

2. Supreme Elections Committee will be headed by one of the deputy chairmen of the Supreme Court. Its members include a Supreme Court judge, two judges of the appeal court, one of whom to be from the administrative departments, an assistant to the attorney general, and two employees of the Ministry of Interior.

3. Supreme Elections Committee may decide that the election is not valid in any wilayat, if it is proven that there is a violation of law and the regulations.

4. According to the preliminary list, 883 candidates – including 33 women – are contesting for the 10th Majlis Ash'shura elections. Dhofar Governorate topped the list with 255 candidates, including two women followed by Al Dakhiliyah with 111 candidates.

5. Majlis Ash’shura consists of 85 members from 83 wilayats, elected once every four years. More than one member represents a wilayat if its population exceeds 30,000.

