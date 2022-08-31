DUBAI - DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and organisation services arm of the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), announced substantial growth in business during the first half of this year achieving an increase of 10 percent from 2019 prior to the global pandemic.

Activities and services relating to events organised at the DWTC resulted in record high returns and an increase in international, regional and local visitors. The success of these events has spread across all sectors culminating in a rise in tourism as a whole.

The first six months of 2022 saw DXB LIVE lend its extensive expertise to more than 450 projects of which were 260 events and 43 exhibitions. Events and projects include Gulf Food, Arab Health, Med Lab, Dubai International Boat Show, Dubai Jewellery Show, and Intersec amongst others. The Dubai Association Conference, ICA, Dubai Health Forum and The Knowledge Summit were amongst 6 global conferences making up the list of achievements for DXB LIVE in 2022.

Additional integrated production services were provided to a series of 12 concerts at the Expo site, including the incomparable Bollywood concert "Dabangg", which drew around 3,500 people.

Further assistance and support were also offered at the Expo 2020 Dubai site and at DWTC for the UAE’s Golden Jubilee alongside a total of 36 weddings and 5 graduation ceremonies respectively. Festivals, sporting events, exhibitions and fashion shows were also curated, managed, and organised by DXB LIVE in the UAE and overseas.

More than 90 exhibition stands were designed and constructed, covering approximately 200,000 square feet. This included 25 pavilions at Gulfood, 10 at the Arabian Travel Market, 9 at the Dubai International Boat Show, 3 at Arab Health, and 6 at Intersec. Furthermore, DXB LIVE was the main contractor for four major exhibitions, including the JGT Dubai Jewellery Show. January emerged as the most active month of the year in terms of construction and event execution designing and building over 159 exhibition stands and pavilions, followed by March with 103 builds and design experiences, and February with 92.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President at DXB LIVE, said, "Through its success in providing integrated event management and organisation services, DXB LIVE continues to enhance Dubai’s position in the events industry, create business opportunities, and increase cooperation between experts and specialists in various fields. The large footfall of businessmen from all over the world at our events is a testimony of confidence and recognition from the international community for the vital and pivotal role that Dubai plays in increasing global trade."

DXB LIVE’s contribution to Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival remains one of the most popular events in the company’s repertoire. DXB LIVE designed and conceptualised 23,000 square meters of space in the main gallery hall which hosted the Art Awards Ceremony. The Art Awards welcomed 296 pieces of art from 48 countries both regionally and internationally and feature 10 engaging workshops for visitors.