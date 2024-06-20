Dukhan Bank, Qatar attains international security certifications

Dukhan Bank has attained the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications. These certifications mark “significant achievements” in the bank's commitment to ensuring the highest levels of data security and regulatory compliance, further establishing its role as a leader in the financial services industry.Dukhan Bank was awarded the PCI DSS version 4.0 certification by Network Intelligence. This certification is pivotal for banks handling sensitive payment card information, affirming that Dukhan Bank adheres to the most stringent security measures in processing, storing, and transmitting debit and credit card data. Dukhan Bank is now one of the few banks in Qatar to achieve this compliance, demonstrating its capability to protect consumer data against potential security threats and fraud.Dukhan Bank also received the ISO/IEC 27001 Certification from Shamkris Global, validating its systematic and robust approach to information security management.This certification covers various aspects of information security governance and operations, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical information assets.Both certifications offer Dukhan Bank and its customers numerous benefits, improving operational efficiency and strengthening its competitive edge.Aligned with the Qatar Central Bank directives and card scheme security standards, they ensure strict compliance with financial regulations, reducing the risk of data breaches and associated costs. These certifications also prepare the bank for global markets, supported by updated IT infrastructure and enhanced data security measures, which bolster customer trust and differentiate Dukhan Bank from non-compliant peers, aiding in customer acquisition and retention.Ahmed Hashem, acting group chief executive officer, Dukhan Bank, said, "These certifications are a testament to our ongoing dedication to safeguarding our customers' data and enhancing our security frameworks. They underscore our proactive approach to addressing emerging cybersecurity challenges and our relentless pursuit of excellence in all facets of our operations.“By achieving these standards, we not only protect our customers but also solidify our reputation as a leader in the competitive banking landscape. This distinction is vital as it demonstrates to our clients and competitors alike that we prioritise the integrity and security of our banking services above all else."Dukhan Bank's latest achievements in securing PCI DSS and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications are pivotal components of its broader strategy to lead the Qatari banking sector through innovation and rigorous security standards.With extensive expertise in wealth management and a profound understanding of local and regional markets, the bank is ideally positioned to meet the sophisticated demands of its customer base.Committed to an ongoing digital transformation, Dukhan Bank continues to enhance its private banking offerings, focusing on catering to the evolving needs of a younger, technologically adept generation of high-net-worth individuals. This approach not only reinforces its market leadership but also ensures a future-ready banking environment.