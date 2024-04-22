The Global Prompt Engineering Championship, the world’s largest AI prompt competition, is scheduled to take place in the Museum of the Future in Dubai on 20th-21st May 2024 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

With total prizes amounting to up to AED1 million, the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) – supervised by Dubai Future Foundation - announced the opening of registration for the championship.

Interested participants can register via the website: https://challenge.dub.ai/en/

The competition evaluates participants’ proficiency in innovating AI prompts through generative AI applications across three categories: Coding, Art, and Literature.

Prompt engineering has emerged as a critical skill in light of the recent surge in generative AI applications such as ‘ChatGPT’ and ‘Midjourney’. A total of 30 finalists will be chosen through a voting system, with ten finalists selected in each of the three categories who will advance to compete in Dubai. These participants will undergo evaluation by a jury comprising academics, innovators, and technology and AI experts based on criteria such as the speed, quality, and accuracy of their content.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the DFF, said, “The Global Prompt Engineering Championship will attract some of the most promising talents in the field of AI from around the world. This international gathering in Dubai serves to highlight the key future skills that will shape the trajectory of AI.”

“This event aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. It embodies Dubai’s commitment to embracing and driving the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, ensuring it is prepared to seize future opportunities,” Belhoul added.

The goal of the Championship is to cultivate a worldwide community of experts who share knowledge, exchange experiences, and showcase innovations in AI prompt engineering. It also seeks to create an open space for local and global talents, fostering global cooperation and unlocking new frontiers for AI capabilities.

To catalyse significant advancements in AI applications for the betterment of humanity, the event reinforces Dubai’s position as a future-ready digital hub and one of the world’s leading digital cities.

Furthermore, the competition endeavours to influence the broader technology community, fortify the entire innovation ecosystem and foster the development of tangible and meaningful AI applications with real-world impact.

For more information on registration process, please visit: https://challenge.dub.ai/en/