Dubai's community united for a two-day fundraising exhibition over the weekend at the Raw Coffee Company in Al Quoz. The event, organised by longtime friends Lisa Dale, an author and British lawyer, and Kim Thompson, a New Zealander and the owner of RAW Coffee, aimed to support Palestinian artists amid the ongoing conflict.

The event showcased a variety of handcrafted Palestinian products, each telling a story of determination and craftsmanship. Olive oil soaps, intricate decor items, hand-painted dishes, bracelets, scarves, crockery with captivating motifs, paintings, bags, hats, and more were up for grabs.

A highlight of the exhibition was the inclusion of products from Talleh, a traditional Palestinian handicrafts business that empowers scores of Palestinian women in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Lisa Dale, author of "People Like Us," a book inspired by real-life stories of life under Israeli occupation, expressed her overwhelming response. "The fundraising event wasn't just a platform for artistic display; it was a symbol of hope, reminding us of the power of collective compassion in the face of conflict," she said.

Kim's connection to Palestine started in 2019 when she participated in the ‘Gulf for Good Hike’ along the Heritage Trail. "We hiked from Nablus to Jerusalem, meeting local people and immersing ourselves in the local culture. That's when we fell in love with the place," she shared. Kim expressed her enthusiasm about the event's success, stating, "We raised Dh100,000, and many of the artists' products sold out. All the proceeds are being sent back to Palestine. We were thrilled to reach out to the artisans who crafted the jewelry and let them know that we sold 26 of the Galassia necklaces.The money is going directly to them, and they are elated to hear that everyone appreciates the quality of their work."

Donating to Palestinians in Gaza

Meanwhile, hundreds of UAE residents came together to help with the initiative titled ‘Compassion for Gaza’ spearheaded by Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), that is aiming to send necessities to those in need. At the Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed, volunteers worked from 9am to pack thousands of kilograms of aid.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed Dh50 million in humanitarian aid to be provided for Palestinians, through Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

