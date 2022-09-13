With schools getting back in action, a new trend is emerging into the future of K-12 online schooling, where high school students are increasingly continuing to opt for online and blended learning.

This is according to iCademy Middle East, who have observed a 25 per cent increase in high school students opting for online learning with blended learning options.

Students in Grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 are attending two, three or five days a week in person at the KHDA Licensed American Online School located in Dubai Knowledge Park.

Educators of this model explain “the flexibility and trust offered has been reciprocated by parents, who are choosing this route to match their lifestyle needs.”

Explaining the uptake of online and blended learning students at the high school level, Principal of iCademy, Dr Mohamed Mroueh said: “Online learning continues to be popular with high school students, as our programmes and the wide choice of courses enables children to really broaden their knowledge, whilst still getting support from our learning coaches.

We’re seeing a huge increase in high school students choose the blended option and attending our Knowledge Hub in Dubai.”

He adds, “These children are motivated, independent, and often very academic. They’re choosing us because they’re already on their pathway to college or university. Our environment resembles this, and we act as facilitators in order to shape their thinking and provide them with a sounding board. We’re seeing parents choose the Knowledge Hub because of the flexibility it offers.

I truly believe this is the future of education, as outdated and factory models don’t serve the changes happening in society or the workplace.”

They explain that many expatriate parents opt to send their children back to their home country for high school due to cost-related factors.

While the fees for the high school section are relatively affordable in the region’s only accredited online school, to graduate, and receive a High School diploma, students must earn 24 credits and be enrolled full-time for at least two consecutive semesters.

Grade 11 student Ashan Karwe explains why he opted for the online school. “As a competitive swimmer, my schedule for training and meets is very tough. iCademy Middle East and the Knowledge Hub has allowed me to achieve good grades and still have time to swim at the highest level,” he avers.

The online platform serves students in 35 countries, offering the US curriculum from KG to Grade 12.

The school is also accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, and over 7,000 families have already passed through their virtual doors.

The High School offers an expansive curriculum of over 150 course choices, including Core, Comprehensive, Honours and AP level courses, along with a wide variety of World Language options.

Another student from Grade 9, Khalila Zahraa, says, “I found my old school a bit boring. We spent a lot of time sitting in classrooms repeating lessons I had already learned.

iCademy Middle East gives me the flexibility to attend Knowledge Hub two days a week and work at my own pace. I enjoy studying German, playing volleyball, and relaxing.

This place gives me more time to do the things I enjoy outside of school.”

