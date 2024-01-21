Dubai Municipality successfully planted more than 185,000 trees in the Emirate in 2023 as part of its afforestation initiative, with an average of 500 trees daily, increasing the total green area by 234 hectares, up from 170 hectares in 2022.

This achievement highlights the Municipality’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and preserving the environment for future generations. The seeks to increase green spaces in residential areas, and urban areas, as well as main and secondary roads and bridge intersections. The initiative further places a major emphasis on enhancing air and soil quality, in addition to elevating the city’s aesthetic appeal.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised that the Municipality’s Green Dubai initiative is a year-round effort and adheres to comprehensive engineering and planning standards, which are in line with Dubai’s modern lifestyle and its urban and architectural development and supports the vision of the wise leadership in making Dubai the best city for living in the world.

He also stated that the initiative reflects the Municipality’s efforts to increase green spaces, improve urban and natural environments, and promote environmental sustainability, thereby positioning Dubai as an aesthetically pleasing, sustainable, and appealing city.