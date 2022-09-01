UAE residents are required to renew their driving licences every five or 10 years. The whole process takes just takes about five minutes when done online after an eye test.

To make the process more accessible, Dubai yesterday announced plans to offer driving licensing renewal services at its international airport. The service will be available in the third quarter of this year at the Dubai International Airport - Terminal 1 (departure concourse).

Fine for failure to renewal

According to information posted on the official website of the UAE Government and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the fine for the delay in renewing driving licences is Dh10 per month. The maximum fine is capped at Dh500 for delays lasting less than 10 years.

If the document is expired for more than 10 years, the customer can renew it only after passing a road test again, the RTA said. In this case, the test and the fine would cost nearly Dh1,400.

Renewal costs

For residents aged below 21 years, the cost for renewing a licence is Dh120. For those aged over 21, the cost comes up to Dh320.

Required documents and validity of renewed licence

Emirates ID and eye test results would be required to renew your licence.

The validity of the renewed licence for those aged 21 and above would be:

>> 10 years for UAE and GCC citizens

>> 5 years for expats

How to apply and things to keep in mind

You can apply for the service on the RTA website, app or at customer service centres.

All fines on the driving licence must be paid before it can be renewed. Once the process is done, you will get a temporary driving licence by email, which you can use till you get your actual one. The validity of the temporary licence varies according to the period set by the customer to receive the driving licence.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

A Staff Reporter