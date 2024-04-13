With donations pouring in from the UAE community, a humanitarian organisation has resumed its relief operations in Gaza.

Anera — an on-ground partner of Dubai Cares for the 'Gaza In Our Hearts' Ramadan fundraiser — paused operations earlier this month after the attacks on aid workers.

"After the killing of Anera staff member Mousa Shawwa, followed by the attack that killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, we made the difficult but necessary decision to pause aid operations on April 2," its president Sean Carroll said in a statement.

Now, the group said the circumstances "have changed sufficiently" to resume operations.

All funds raised through the Dubai Cares' Ramadan campaign will continue to be directed to Anera, allowing the group to provide hot meals, food baskets, and emergency shelter tents to the people of Gaza.

Since the fundraiser started, the UAE's Good Samaritans have shown unwavering support.

Here's how to donate:

Via SMS: Text the word "donation" to 9030, 9090, 9300, 9600 and 9900 to donate Dh30, Dh90, Dh300, Dh600 or Dh900, respectively through Etisalat by e& and Du.

Online: Visit www.dubaicares.ae

Crowdfunding: Launching your own campaign on the Dubai Cares platform, https://fundraising.dubaicares.ae/

Bank deposit: Making a direct financial donation to Dubai Cares' bank account or with a cheque addressed to Dubai Cares

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

