Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) is set to implement a smart grid project over the next decade as part of its efforts to ensure seamless 24/7 integrated services across the electricity and water network.

Announcing the key initiative, Dewa said it aims to spend around AED7 billion ($1.9 billion) up till 2035 for providing efficient, reliable and sustainable operations.

It will leverage disruptive technologies from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in this regard.

The smart grid will also boast advanced features such as automated decision-making and interoperability across the utility network, it stated.

Dewa’s smart grid will contribute to providing electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, sustainability and quality, it added.

The Dubai utility major said it has enabled the emirate to achieve competitive results, surpassing prominent European and American companies in efficiency and reliability.

In 2023, line losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks were reduced to 2%, compared to 6%-7% in Europe and the US, it stated.

Water network losses reached 4.6%, significantly lower than the approximately 15% recorded in North America.

"Dewa also achieved a world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year, with Dubai recording 1.06 minutes per customer, compared to around 15 minutes by leading utility companies in the European Union," remarked its MD & CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

In 2014, Dewa developed its first Smart Grid strategy. In 2021, it launched an updated strategy extending to 2035, transitioning smart grid programmes into six key themes.

These themes enhance smart enablers and offer greater flexibility to adapt to emerging opportunities and requirements. They encompass 19 globally leading smart grid enablers that align with DEWA’s strategic objectives.

Among the smart grid programmes is the Automatic Smart Grid Restoration System (ASGR), the first of its kind in the region, that enhances the control, management and monitoring of DEWA's power network.

"Operating around the clock without human intervention, it uses innovative central systems to locate faults, isolate them and automatically restore services," noted Al Tayer.

This advancement improves grid automation, fault detection and service restoration, supporting Dewa’s commitment to delivering its services according to the highest standards of reliability, accountability and efficiency.

Also in 2022, the utility major had launched the Big Data and Analytics platform to integrate smart grid applications and operational technologies, among others, he added.

