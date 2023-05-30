The summer season is almost here. As temperature soars in the summer, the number of fire-related incidents also rises.

The Dubai Civil Defence has issued a warning regarding common household hazards that can lead to fires. In a statement to Emarat Al Youm, Captain Hamdan Hamad Al Suwaidi, Director of Civil Protection at Dubai Civil Defence, emphasised the critical importance of addressing potential hazards in households that can lead to fires. Highlighting the need for increased awareness and caution, Captain Al Suwaidi warned that neglecting these hazards could have severe consequences for both property and lives.

>> Cooking-related incidents, such as unattended utensils and improper frying practices were highlighted as major causes of fires. Captain Al Suwaidi advised residents to use thermostatically controlled equipment and ensure all appliances are turned off after use.

>> Smoking in bed and neglecting candle safety were identified as significant risks. Smokers were urged to use proper ashtrays and never dispose of cigarette ash in the trash before bedtime. Lit candles should never be left unattended and should be extinguished before leaving the house or sleeping.

>> Electrical hazards, including counterfeit connectors and overloading sockets, were also addressed. Captain Al Suwaidi urged residents to use high-quality connectors, avoid purchasing cheap and unapproved electrical devices, and turn off unnecessary appliances at night.

>> Functional smoke alarms and a well-practised evacuation plan were emphasised in case of a fire. Residents were urged to familiarise themselves with preventive measures and promptly contact Civil Defence in case of any fire incidents.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).