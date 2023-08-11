Two men died and two others were severely injured in a horrific traffic accident that happened on Friday morning on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, the Dubai Police confirmed.

“The collision involved a pickup and a truck that did not maintain a safe distance between them,” noted Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police.

He added that at about 5am, they received the report about the incident on the highway, heading towards Abu Dhabi.

“Preliminary information indicated that the accident happened due to the pickup driver's failure to maintain a safe distance from the preceding vehicles. This led to a rear-end collision with the truck, resulting in the death of two individuals and causing severe injuries to two others who were promptly transported to the hospital for immediate medical treatment," Brig Bin Suwaidan said.

“Emergency teams, first responders, and traffic police patrols were immediately dispatched to the accident site to provide first aid and emergency medical service," he added.

The Dubai Police have repeatedly urged motorists to adhere to speed limits and keep a safe distance between vehicles.

They also warned against improper overtaking, sudden swerving, and distracted driving, emphasising the need to consistently abide by traffic laws and regulations to protect the lives of road users and properties.

