Domestic funds’ net selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange 17 points

The Qatar Stock Exchange on Wednesday lost another 17 points on the back of selling pressure, especially in the telecom, real estate, industrials and banking counters.

The domestic institutions turned net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.16% to 10,369.35 points.

The Gulf institutions were seen bearish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 2.92%.

The Arab individuals turned net sellers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR1.22bn or 0.2% to QR608.5bn with midcap segments losing the most.

The foreign retail investors’ weakened net buying had its influence in the main market, which had hit an intraday high of 10,392 points.

However, the foreign institutions were increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, which saw a total of 8,706 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.04mn changed hands across four deals.

The local retail investors turned bullish in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index fell 0.16%, All Share Index by 0.11% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.2% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the lower side.

The telecom sector index shed 0.76%, real estate (0.41%), industrials (0.35%), and banks and financial services (0.21%); whereas insurance gained 1.01%, transport (1%) and consumer goods and services (0.2%).

Major shakers in the main market included Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Qatari German Medical Devices, Inma Holding, Ooredoo, Industries Qatar, Estithmar Holding and Ezdan. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Meeza, Beema, Doha Insurance, Qatar Insurance, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Mannai Corporation, Qatar National Cement, Gulf International Services, Qamco, Gulf Warehousing and Nakilat. In the junior bourse, Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

The domestic institutions were net sellers to the extent of 13.37mn compared with net buyers of QR7.86mn on September 12.

The Gulf funds turned net profit takers to the tune on QR10.81mn against net buyers of QR4.75mn the previous day.

The Arab retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR9.98mn compared with net buyers of QR3.42mn on Tuesday.

The foreign individual investors’ net buying weakened noticeably to QR0.98mn against QR6.08mn on September 12.

However, the local individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR18.11mn compared with net sellers of QR23.22mn the previous day.

The foreign institutions’ net buying expanded significantly to QR15.14mn against QR2.93mn on Tuesday.

The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking eased perceptibly to QR0.06mn compared to QR1.66mn on September 12.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure against net sellers to the tune of QR0.16mn the previous day.

Trade volumes in the main market fell 29% to 177.69mn shares, value by 22% to QR547.58mn and deals by 13% to 18,930.

The venture market trade volumes more than double to 0.96mn equities and value more than double to QR1.76mn on more than doubled transactions to 147.

