Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Domestic funds’ net sell...
EQUITIES

Domestic funds’ net selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange 17 points

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

The domestic institutions turned net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.16% to 10,369.35 points

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 14, 2023
QATAREQUITIES
PHOTO
The Qatar Stock Exchange on Wednesday lost another 17 points on the back of selling pressure, especially in the telecom, real estate, industrials and banking counters.
The domestic institutions turned net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.16% to 10,369.35 points.
The Gulf institutions were seen bearish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 2.92%.
The Arab individuals turned net sellers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR1.22bn or 0.2% to QR608.5bn with midcap segments losing the most.
The foreign retail investors’ weakened net buying had its influence in the main market, which had hit an intraday high of 10,392 points.
However, the foreign institutions were increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, which saw a total of 8,706 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.04mn changed hands across four deals.
The local retail investors turned bullish in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.
The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.
The Total Return Index fell 0.16%, All Share Index by 0.11% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.2% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the lower side.
The telecom sector index shed 0.76%, real estate (0.41%), industrials (0.35%), and banks and financial services (0.21%); whereas insurance gained 1.01%, transport (1%) and consumer goods and services (0.2%).
Major shakers in the main market included Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Qatari German Medical Devices, Inma Holding, Ooredoo, Industries Qatar, Estithmar Holding and Ezdan. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.
Nevertheless, Meeza, Beema, Doha Insurance, Qatar Insurance, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Mannai Corporation, Qatar National Cement, Gulf International Services, Qamco, Gulf Warehousing and Nakilat. In the junior bourse, Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.
The domestic institutions were net sellers to the extent of 13.37mn compared with net buyers of QR7.86mn on September 12.
The Gulf funds turned net profit takers to the tune on QR10.81mn against net buyers of QR4.75mn the previous day.
The Arab retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR9.98mn compared with net buyers of QR3.42mn on Tuesday.
The foreign individual investors’ net buying weakened noticeably to QR0.98mn against QR6.08mn on September 12.
However, the local individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR18.11mn compared with net sellers of QR23.22mn the previous day.
The foreign institutions’ net buying expanded significantly to QR15.14mn against QR2.93mn on Tuesday.
The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking eased perceptibly to QR0.06mn compared to QR1.66mn on September 12.
The Arab institutions had no major net exposure against net sellers to the tune of QR0.16mn the previous day.
Trade volumes in the main market fell 29% to 177.69mn shares, value by 22% to QR547.58mn and deals by 13% to 18,930.
The venture market trade volumes more than double to 0.96mn equities and value more than double to QR1.76mn on more than doubled transactions to 147.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

HOSPITALITY

Caesars Palace Dubai exits Bluewaters Island, to be replaced by new hotel brand

Caesars Palace Dubai exits Bluewaters Island, to be replaced by new hotel brand
Caesars Palace Dubai exits Bluewaters Island, to be replaced by new hotel brand
PHILANTHROPY

QRCS launches drinking water project in Northern Jordan

QRCS launches drinking water project in Northern Jordan
QRCS launches drinking water project in Northern Jordan
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Commercial banks’ assets expand 2.9% year-on-year: Qatar

Commercial banks’ assets expand 2.9% year-on-year: Qatar
Commercial banks’ assets expand 2.9% year-on-year: Qatar
COMMODITIES

The key to sustainable food systems: Qatar

The key to sustainable food systems: Qatar
The key to sustainable food systems: Qatar
DIPLOMACY

Qatar, El Salvador eye promising partnership

Qatar, El Salvador eye promising partnership
Qatar, El Salvador eye promising partnership
CLIMATE CHANGE

Climate workshop hosted by MoECC concludes in Doha

Climate workshop hosted by MoECC concludes in Doha
Climate workshop hosted by MoECC concludes in Doha
HOSPITALITY

Deal signed to bring Banyan Tree to Dubai's Bluewaters

Deal signed to bring Banyan Tree to Dubai's Bluewaters
Deal signed to bring Banyan Tree to Dubai's Bluewaters
RENEWABLE ENERGY

Avaada teams up with Al Jomaih for Saudi renewable energy projects

Avaada teams up with Al Jomaih for Saudi renewable energy projects
Avaada teams up with Al Jomaih for Saudi renewable energy projects
MOST READ
1.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in Swiss longevity biotech firm Rejuveron

2.

GCC banks to experience a slowdown in credit growth due to high interest rates

3.

Dubai’s secondary home sales drop 10.2%; rent hikes moderate

4.

Uganda issues first Islamic banking licence to unit of Djibouti bank

5.

Cityscape Riyadh: $2.9bln real estate fund boosts Saudi property landscape

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses track global shares lower, Abu Dhabi gains

2

Qatar: Mekdam Holding Group General Assembly approves increasing company’s capital

3

MSCI to enhance its issuer interaction with Qatar's QSE firms on ESG

4

Qatar Stock Exchange index rises by 1.06%

5

Qatar: Foreign funds steer QSE in positive trajectory; Islamic index outperforms

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?

VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?
VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

UAE’s ADGM saw 35% growth in H1 due to rise in investment firms, hedge funds

UAE’s ADGM saw 35% growth in H1 due to rise in investment firms, hedge funds
UAE’s ADGM saw 35% growth in H1 due to rise in investment firms, hedge funds
HOSPITALITY

Caesars Palace Dubai exits Bluewaters Island, to be replaced by new hotel brand

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's ADGM Authority appoints new CEO

ECONOMY

More family businesses to set up shop in Middle East to build their fortunes

LATEST NEWS
1

Gold prices slip in Dubai, trading nearly a three-week low

2

Lidl GB annual revenue jumps 19%

3

Russia tells the United States: don't lecture us over ties with North Korea

4

Libya flood survivors pick through ruins in search of missing thousands

5

India's August wholesale price index falls 0.52% y/y

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds