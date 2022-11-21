The world’s finest jewellery and watch brands will gather in Bahrain for the 30th edition of Jewellery Arabia, which will open tomorrow at the new Exhibition World Bahrain.

Jewellery Arabia 2022, the Middle East’s largest jewellery and watch exhibition, will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, until November 26.

Bringing together over 650 of the finest luxury jewellers from over 30 countries, this highly anticipated event will feature exclusive collections from leading jewellery and watch brands such as Bahrain Jewellery Centre, Asia Jeweller, Patek Philippe, Chopard, Cartier, Audemars Piguet, Boucheron, Tiffany & Co and much more.

Glamorous highlights and packed exhibitor line-up lay foundation for Jewellery Arabia’s 30th anniversary celebration. This edition also welcomes over 40 new brands including Lustro, Nsouli Jewellery, Kismet by Milka, Chaumet and Sandy Tabet Jewellery. Show organisers, Informa Markets, invites interested visitors to pre-register online to fast track their entry onsite.

The 30th edition of the show hosts a wide array of exciting features and pavilions including a sensational fashion show at The Spotlight, showcasing dazzling pieces and exquisite jewels, District 30 will capture the talent and creativity of Bahrain's top artists, both features located in The Promenade, while the 'Rising Stars' pavilion will spotlight young designers and growing jewellery brands in The Plaza.

The Pearl Discovery Zone, in partnership with the Bahrain Institute for Pearls & Gemstones (Danat), will include a variety of activities, experiences and pearl exhibitors, and aims to showcase the different shells from across the globe that produce pearls, including ones found in Bahraini waters, as well as a talk on the difference between natural, cultured and imitation pearls.

In addition, this zone will shed light on the traditional diving equipment and tools used, as well as the different types, shapes and sizes of natural pearls. Visitors will also be able to enjoy an oyster shucking experience, where they will get the chance to try their luck at finding one of the most beautiful pearls on the island.

Jewellery Arabia will host Francesca Cartier Brickell, a direct descendant of the Cartier family, as she will be hosting a talk and book signing for her latest book, The Cartiers: Untold Story of the Family Behind the Jewellery Empire. The talk will be held at the Pearl Discovery Zone, located in The Promenade, along with the book signing at Danat’s booth located in The Plaza.

With the aim of transforming Jewellery Arabia to the learning platform of choice for jewellery enthusiasts, the innovative workshops and talks programme will take place at the Galleria Theatre, located in the Galleria Hall, offering a variety of paid and free sessions, open to all visitors. Dubai Design Academy will be hosting a number of courses ranging from the basics of jewellery illustration and a more advanced course for professionals seeking to improve their skillsets. In addition, visitors will also be able to get the chance to create their own fragrances and discover the dynamics behind perfume making.

The Galleria also features country pavilions from India, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore as well as an amber & silver zone. Jewellery Arabia boats an array of prestigious jewellery and watch brands from across the world to cater to the needs of jewellery enthusiasts.

Jewellery Arabia 2022 will take place in Halls 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8, and will be open from 4 pm to 10 pm on from November 22 – 25 and from 12 pm to 10 pm on November 26.

