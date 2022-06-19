Bahrain’s local market reported an increase in gold prices yesterday as they soared globally.

Gold was selling at BD19.700 per gramme for 21 carat – up from BD19.500, BD 20.45 per gramme for 22 carat – up from BD 20.350 and BD 22.31 for 24 carat – up from BD 22.200. It reached $1.851 an ounce.

Gold traders attributed this increase to global inflation, expecting prices to remain stable or drop in the coming days after the stock market’s opening, reports our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej.

