Bahrain - Collaboration between Bahrain and Japan in the field of pearls and gemstone was discussed during a visit of the Japanese Ambassador to Bahrain, Miyamoto Masayuki, to the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (Danat) today.

Danat Board of Directors Chairman Yaser Alsharifi, and Noora Jamsheer, CEO, welcomed the Ambassador and the visiting delegation to Danat.

The Ambassador was accompanied by the President of the Bahrain-Japan Business and Friendship Society, Nasser Al-Arayedh, and several members of the society.

During a tour of the institute's headquarters, the Ambassador visited Danat's laboratory, which is equipped with cutting-edge testing equipment and is managed by a team of the highly competant local experts.

He was briefed on the laboratory's work, which is regarded as the best of its kind in the world, in examining pearls, coral, amber, and other types of gemstones, in addition to issuing internationally accredited certifications.

They discussed the opportunities for developing Bahrain-Japan cooperation in the fields of pearls, jewellery, and gemstones as an essential component of trade and economic partnership between the two countries. In addition, to exchanging experiences and strengthening capacities in the field.

Alsharifi welcomed the delegation and noted that Danat aims to promote Bahrain's pearl heritage, which dates back over 5,000 years, at the regional and international levels, whether through such visits or through the events it hosts and participates in both locally and internationally, as part of the country's National Plan to Revive the Pearl Sector.

Jamsheer, for her part, outlined the services provided by Danat in terms of studies, training programmes and activities related to pearls, as well as the workforce and their accumulated and various experiences in gemology and other sciences.

At the end of his visit, the Japanese Ambassador expressed his admiration for Danat’s key role in enhancing the pearl trade in Bahrain and around the world, as well as its success in promoting Bahrain’s reputation as a leading centre in the field of pearls and gemstones, stating that Japan welcomes future opportunities to develop the partnership between Tokyo and Manama in this field.

Al-Arayedh emphasised that Danat has become an important cultural and economic landmark in Bahrain, as it also holds a prominent place globally among traders of jewellery, pearls, and gemstones.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).