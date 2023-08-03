DOHA: The National Committee for the Customs Clearance System on Wednesday discussed an array of topics with respect to streamlining government procedures at customs ports in Qatar and removing any potential hurdles that might face them, including reducing the release time of merchandise.

The General Authority of Customs (GAC) said that the committee discussed a proposal submitted by GAC on the incoming shipments for Doha Expo 2023, along with other topics incorporated into the agenda of the meeting.

The Acting Assistant Chairman of GAC for Customs Affairs and Chair of the National Committee Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi said the committee aims to follow up on what is agreed upon with the relevant entities and work partners at customs ports through its meetings.

He pointed out that the committee is committed to promoting customs performance in Qatar through upgrading customs procedures and increasing coordination and cooperation between GAC and its relevant partners operating at ports and borders, along with the authorities restricting merchandise and commodities, as well as work partners from the private sector, import and export companies and other relevant entities to increase the flow velocity of commodities and merchandise and ensure undergirding the Qatari economy, facilitating import and export traffic, filling the local market needs and providing all requirements.

The function of the National Committee for the Customs Clearance System is primarily fixated on streamlining trade exchange processes between Qatar and all countries through streamlining customs procedures and non-tariff restrictions at ports, as well as an inventory of all import and export processes in a single window to ensure all relevant entities are able to finalize all transactions through the customs system.

In its periodical meetings, the committee discusses all matters pertinent to import and export processes in Qatar with active participation from representatives of the public and private entities concerned with trade traffic, including GAC, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Municipality, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, General Tax Authority, Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology, QatarEnergy, Qatar Airways, Qatar Ports Management Company, Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

