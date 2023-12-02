DUBAI - William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, affirmed that the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is a “COP of Action”, as it delivered major strides with the activation of the Loss and Damage Fund, announced on the first day of the conference, thanks to the UAE's efforts.

President Ruto told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the third day of COP28 that the ongoing meetings between heads of state and their representatives on restructuring the global financial framework to drive climate action, and the new Global Charter on Climate Finance, which includes carbon taxation, describing them as historical decisions and a positive step forward.

The Loss and Damage Fund has been long-awaited by many countries, Kenyan President explained, and the UAE's pledge to provide US$100 million to activate it is a major springboard that helps drive climate action and deal with issues related to climate financing provided to developing countries to help them deal with climate shifts and their fallout, which particularly affect African countries, among others around the world.