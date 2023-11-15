Creating green and sustainable communities represents the core to adapting to climate change and building new economic opportunities green transformation, as climate change and promoting sustainable communities concerns all members of the society and determines the future of the coming generations, said Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, at a key event in Sharjah ahead of COP28.

Almheiri was addressing the gathering at the COP28 Changemakers Majlis sessions held under the theme “Green and Sustainable Communities” in Sharjah, which brought together several climate leaders and experts from the government, the private sector, and other sectors.

This is the fourth in a series of eight nationwide COP28 Changemakers Majlis sessions being hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The topic of the Majlis in Sharjah centred on innovations and challenges linked to designing, building, and championing greener, more sustainable communities in the UAE.

It was attended by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Executive Officer at The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and Mohammed Juma’a Al Musharrakh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah). The attendees also comprised representatives from the private sector, the research and academic sectors, entrepreneurs, and youth.

Attendees discussed how local governments and the private sector can collaborate to support communities across the United Arab Emirates, and how technology could be used to make change.

The majlis was moderated by Engineer Aisha Al Abdooli, Director of the Green Development Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Almheiri said the majlis reflected the UAE’s track record in bringing together all segments of the community to discuss the most crucial issues that affect our future.

"Protecting nature is core to our green transformation because by preserving nature, we can create sustainable communities and growth. We are following the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to promote the concept of sustainability and preserve the environment and natural resources. Today, the UAE has many clean and renewable energy plants and follows sustainable economic and social practices," she added.

The minister said UAE was the first to sign the Paris Climate Agreement and has recently submitted its Third Update to its Second Nationally Determined Contributions.

"The country is committed to cutting emissions by 40% compared with "business as usual" scenario, and realising the Net Zero by 2050 targets," she stated.

Almheiri said the UAE was strengthening its position in global climate action by hosting COP28, with the aim of making it the most comprehensive conference that focuses on various aspects of sustainable practices besides energy, such as sustainable agricultural and food systems, waste management, construction, transportation, industry, and many more which are also focused on achieving the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.

Al Qaseer said Sharjah adopts sustainable targets as part of its development plans.

"The Sharjah Sustainable City has a unique pathway in building homes using sustainable materials, adopting a sustainable lifestyle, and providing homes with renewable energy sources. It recycles all the waste, as well as encourages residents to adopt sustainable behaviours," he noted.

Al Qaseer stressed the importance of raising community awareness by holding workshops such as those organized by “Shurooq” to help realize the vital role of sustainability, and teaching people how they can implement sustainable behaviours in their lives.

He highlighted on the need to find solutions to finance sustainable projects, and find companies specialized in implementing such projects efficiently and at a competitive cost.

Al Musharrakh in his address stressed the need to develop more laws and legislation to support investments and sustainable businesses and keep pace with the changes around the world.

He called upon authorities to follow practices such as the law banning the use of single-use plastic bags by next year.

During the Majlis, the main challenges and solutions in promoting sustainable societies in the UAE were discussed including the need to build a knowledge-based society starting from the curriculum in schools and universities, teaching students the foundations of the green economy and circular economy.

It also discussed the need to utilise local companies in finding greater solutions to enhance competitiveness between businesses especially in recycling, which will be reflected in the cost and quality of service delivery.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).